Title XIX discussion dominates The Arc legislative meeting
There were three main topics which Executive Director of The Arc in Parkersburg Christina Smith said were on the table for discussion for Tuesday's Arc Legislative gathering at the Judge Black Annex. Of those, the Title XIX I/DD waiver took the majority of the attention, although it seemed the Title XIX I/DD waiver blended seamlessly with the home-based community services.
