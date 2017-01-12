Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To committee members preparing for this year's Allohak Council of Boy Scouts' 48th annual Community Leadership Dinner, which will be held March 2 at Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna. UP: To changes and improvements that have led to the best quarter in three years for the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

