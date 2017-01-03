This 1 Word Could Lead to a Big Loss for DuPont and Chemours
Now they're hoping to win round two, as well as for fellow chemical giant 3M The case, Bartlett v. DuPont , was the first in a series of 3,500 lawsuits filed against DuPont over alleged health problems caused by exposure to PFOA .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Well
|3,956
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Holarz
|25
|Mo's storage units
|Mon
|wth
|1
|Mineral Wells Rest Area guy getting trucks to b... (Jun '14)
|Jan 1
|Nancy25213
|10
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|Dec 31
|Sums it up
|2
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Dec 31
|Sjm2007
|49
|Justin Anderson
|Dec 31
|Devil Dog
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC