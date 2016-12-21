Steve Stephens begins term as Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, center, receives the oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Thursday at the courthouse as Stephens' wife, Sandy, holds the Bible. On New Year's Eve, Stephens went on his first road patrol as the county's new sheriff.
