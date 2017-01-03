South Hills GC getting new look

Cunningham, 65, of Parkersburg said he co-owned South Hills Golf Club, at 1253 Gihon Road, with Ted Daugherty until he purchased Daugherty's 50 percent share of the business late last year. Cunningham said he had been spending most of his time operating his driving range near Pittsburgh and came to the Parkersburg golf club once a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.