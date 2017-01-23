Smoot Theatre, Peoples Bank Theatre t...

Smoot Theatre, Peoples Bank Theatre to stage shows

Photo Provided The next Kids Club Series program at the Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg will be "Laura Ingalls Wilder," presented by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre on Friday. Photo Provided The next Kids Club Series program at the Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg will be "Laura Ingalls Wilder," presented by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre on Friday.

Parkersburg, WV

