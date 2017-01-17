Rep. David McKinley visits Ohio Valley University
U.S. Rep. David McKinley thinks answers to some pressing questions facing the world could be found at Ohio Valley University. During a visit to the school Tuesday, McKinley, R-W.Va., was briefed on an ongoing clean water project using proprietary technology and plans to build a coal-to-liquids facility in Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Places
|29 min
|Sarah
|5
|Todd Nutter (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Kevin from Harris...
|17
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Wed
|Clueless
|17
|What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist...
|Jan 16
|Citizen
|1
|Jason E Riggs (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|friend
|5
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|Jan 15
|zayne143
|14
|Trash
|Jan 14
|Serious black
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC