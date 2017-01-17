Recovery Point officials discuss Park...

Recovery Point officials discuss Parkersburg plans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

If Judd Fulks is wearing his Recovery Point West Virginia polo shirt when he's out shopping, he's often asked if it refers to the planned residential recovery facility coming to the area. It does - Fulks is the program director for Recovery Point Parkersburg, which will take shape over the next few months at the former National Guard Armory at 4200 Emerson Ave. With frequent overdose reports, many residents see the same need the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities did about a year ago when it allocated $717,400 to the nonprofit Recovery Point West Virginia to assist with renovations and operations to open a long-term treatment facility in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, USMC 7 hr Clueless 17
What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist... Mon Citizen 1
Jason E Riggs (Sep '15) Jan 16 friend 5
tiffany from backpage (Sep '15) Jan 15 zayne143 14
Trash Jan 14 Serious black 1
Jennifer Efaw (May '15) Jan 14 zayne143 5
Farm house off 7th Jan 14 zayne143 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC