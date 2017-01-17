Recovery Point officials discuss Parkersburg plans
If Judd Fulks is wearing his Recovery Point West Virginia polo shirt when he's out shopping, he's often asked if it refers to the planned residential recovery facility coming to the area. It does - Fulks is the program director for Recovery Point Parkersburg, which will take shape over the next few months at the former National Guard Armory at 4200 Emerson Ave. With frequent overdose reports, many residents see the same need the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities did about a year ago when it allocated $717,400 to the nonprofit Recovery Point West Virginia to assist with renovations and operations to open a long-term treatment facility in the area.
