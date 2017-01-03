Reception slated for former Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt

A retirement reception in honor of former Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Williamstown Woman's Club at 112 W. Seventh St. near Tomlinson Park. According to organizer Stephen Eddy, a chiropractor in Williamstown, the reception is open to everyone and invitations have been extended to numerous police and sheriff departments, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other organizations Merritt has worked with in decades of law enforcement.

