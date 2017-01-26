Police: Parkersburg South High School...

Police: Parkersburg South High School student responsible for graphic photos

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Police say a Parkersburg South High School student was the source of a collection of graphic images of mostly underage females that was emailed to other students in Wood County. Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said the male student is expected to face charges in juvenile court but nothing has been filed yet because the investigation is ongoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kinky Neighbors 7 hr Nosey Neighbor 6
Justin Anderson, USMC Thu Azulea 30
Brandjes murder trial Jan 25 No hope for human... 9
Amy Gough - Gough Hazard Jan 25 MarkB 3
I never knew this about Mineral Wells Jan 24 Stevensen 1
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Jan 24 Anon 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,986
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC