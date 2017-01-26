Police: Parkersburg South High School student responsible for graphic photos
Police say a Parkersburg South High School student was the source of a collection of graphic images of mostly underage females that was emailed to other students in Wood County. Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said the male student is expected to face charges in juvenile court but nothing has been filed yet because the investigation is ongoing.
