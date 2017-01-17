Police: Belpre man kills self outside...

Police: Belpre man kills self outside Parkersburg Wal-Mart

A Belpre man taking his own life in a Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday is possibly related to a domestic situation, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said. Parkersburg Police Department officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2900 Pike St. to a complaint of a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle with a firearm, Martin said.

