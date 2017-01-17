Police: Belpre man kills self outside Parkersburg Wal-Mart
A Belpre man taking his own life in a Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday is possibly related to a domestic situation, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said. Parkersburg Police Department officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2900 Pike St. to a complaint of a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle with a firearm, Martin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd Nutter (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Kevin from Harris...
|17
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Jan 18
|Clueless
|17
|What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist...
|Jan 16
|Citizen
|1
|Jason E Riggs (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|friend
|5
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|Jan 15
|zayne143
|14
|Trash
|Jan 14
|Serious black
|1
|Jennifer Efaw (May '15)
|Jan 14
|zayne143
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC