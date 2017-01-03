Planned Parkersburg recovery facility gets $650K grant
A planned 80-bed recovery facility and detox center has received a boost in the form of a $650,000 Affordable Housing Program grant. Recovery Point Parkersburg is planned to open in the former National Guard Armory at 4200 Emerson Ave., with the grant money to help pay for needed renovations.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Huntington WV
|3,982
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|6 hr
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|22 hr
|Yeah
|8
|dentist
|Mon
|need info
|3
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|Jan 4
|rainy
|27
|Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg
|Jan 4
|Willie
|1
