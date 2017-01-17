Parkersburg traffic stop results in three drug arrests

Three men - including two from Chicago and one Parkersburg resident - were arrested by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force on Friday. David Corona, 24, and David Villarreal Zapata, 24, both residents of Chicago, Ill., along with Parkersburg resident Mitchell Allan Edwards, 34, of 4 Tonya Ave., were arrested by the PNTF as a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 50 near the West Virginia 47 exit, according to a task force press release.

