Parkersburg mayor joins sanitation workers on route

Photo by Evan Bevins Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, left, and medium equipment operator Doug Kubos dump trash cans into a city sanitation truck Friday morning on Division Street Extension during Joyce's ridealong with a sanitation crew. Photo by Evan Bevins Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, left, and medium equipment operator Doug Kubos dump trash cans into a city sanitation truck Friday morning on Division Street Extension during Joyce's ridealong with a sanitation crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.