Parkersburg man arrested after - ninja' sightings

Stephen Donald Oldham, 40, of 623 30th St., Parkersburg, was arrested Thursday afternoon on fleeing and eluding and obstructing charges after city police identified him as a person dressed as a ninja possibly carrying a loaded crossbow earlier in the day. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at approximately 10:32 a.m. Thursday in reference to a suspicious person dressed like a ninja, Police Chief Joe Martin said.

