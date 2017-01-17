Parkersburg looks to push back demoli...

Parkersburg looks to push back demolition credit deadlines

Yesterday

An agreement negotiated by city officials would not start the clock on repaying a pair of $250,000, low-interest lines of credit for demolition of dilapidated housing until after the money has been spent, Parkersburg Finance Director Eric Jiles said. The new terms require City Council approval before taking effect.



