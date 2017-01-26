Parkersburg High School graduate guides students in Washington, D.C.
Parkersburg native Mike Fulton was a guide for a group of West Virginia University journalism students who were reporting on events during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration weekend. Fulton earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from WVU in 1979 and is now director of public affairs and advocacy at Asher Agency's Washington, D.C. office.
