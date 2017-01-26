Parkersburg High School graduate guid...

Parkersburg High School graduate guides students in Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Parkersburg native Mike Fulton was a guide for a group of West Virginia University journalism students who were reporting on events during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration weekend. Fulton earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from WVU in 1979 and is now director of public affairs and advocacy at Asher Agency's Washington, D.C. office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kinky Neighbors 2 hr Nosey Neighbor 6
Justin Anderson, USMC Thu Azulea 30
Brandjes murder trial Jan 25 No hope for human... 9
Amy Gough - Gough Hazard Jan 25 MarkB 3
I never knew this about Mineral Wells Jan 24 Stevensen 1
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Jan 24 Anon 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jan 24 Well 3,986
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC