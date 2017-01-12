Parkersburg council president charged...

Parkersburg council president charged with DUI

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The president of Parkersburg City Council Saturday morning was charged with driving under the influence by the police department, the police chief said. Council President J.R. Carpenter said he made a mistake and apologized for the situation in a statement to the newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tiffany from backpage (Sep '15) 13 hr zayne143 14
Justin Anderson, USMC 19 hr AnotherPHSAlum 13
Jennifer Efaw (May '15) Sat zayne143 5
Farm house off 7th Sat zayne143 8
Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16) Sat zayne143 4
Jamie Richards at JAK Productions (Aug '12) Sat zayne143 41
Nikki Bollinger (May '15) Jan 13 zayne143 14
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC