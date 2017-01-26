Parkersburg City Council forms three new committees
City Council this week announced three new committees - one to recognize the achievements of youth, one to honor first-responders who go above and beyond the call of duty and one to review the charter for potential changes and compliance. The Youth Achievement and Public Safety Achievement committees were formed by a unanimously passed resolution at Tuesday's council meeting, while council President J.R. Carpenter announced a charter review committee to include all nine members.
