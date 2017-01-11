Parkersburg City Council announces committee appointments
City Council President J.R. Carpenter announced committee appointments during a brief council meeting Tuesday and said other committees could be formed in the near future. Councilman John Reed will chair the Finance Committee, which considers budget amendments and other matters before they reach the full council, while Councilman Bob Mercer was named chairman of the Personnel Committee.
