Parkersburg Art Center helps kids get creative with Arty Parties

Photo by Wayne Towner Heather Debord, center, of Parkersburg, attended Saturday's Arty Party at the Parkersburg Art Center with her children, Malachi, left, and Niya, right. Photo by Wayne Towner Members of the Mulligan family work on a calendar project Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center during the first Arty Party of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.