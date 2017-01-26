Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has annual luncheon
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Board Chairman Greg Herrick, left, embraces his predecessor, Marie Caltrider, during the foundation's 54th annual meeting Friday at the Parkersburg Country Club. More than 120 board members, volunteers, people associated with endowments and funds and more attended the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates' 54th annual meeting Friday at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kinky Neighbors
|9 hr
|Willie
|5
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Thu
|Azulea
|30
|Brandjes murder trial
|Jan 25
|No hope for human...
|9
|Amy Gough - Gough Hazard
|Jan 25
|MarkB
|3
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|Jan 24
|Anon
|13
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Well
|3,986
|Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel
|Jan 23
|Checking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC