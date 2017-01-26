Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has annual luncheon

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Board Chairman Greg Herrick, left, embraces his predecessor, Marie Caltrider, during the foundation's 54th annual meeting Friday at the Parkersburg Country Club. More than 120 board members, volunteers, people associated with endowments and funds and more attended the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates' 54th annual meeting Friday at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.