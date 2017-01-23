Parkersburg Area Community Foundation announces scholarships available
To be eligible for The Ambrose-Ramsey Trust, an applicant must meet all of the following requirements: must be a graduate of Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Parkersburg Catholic, or Williamstown High School; Must have a desire to further their education in study of Methodist Ministry. Recipients are selected by an independent scholarship advisory committee.
