Officials say therapy dogs a boon to Wood County schools

Photo by Michael Erb Madison Elementary School first-graders Ella Fortney, left, Stephen Cain, center left, Broc Willis, center right, and Charlie Taylor, right, along with school counselor Brian Elms pet Molly, a two-year-old golden retriever who works as a therapy dog at Franklin Elementary Center. Elms, who divides his time between the two schools, on Thursday brought Molly to visit classrooms and students at Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.