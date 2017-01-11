Mid Ohio Valley Players Players prep - The Man from Earth'
When the middle-aged history professor unexpectedly resigns from the university where he teaches, his friends come looking for an explanation. What they are told is something unbelievable: John is immortal and it is time for him to move on before his secret is discovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marry youman
|6 hr
|Wvinfo
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Tue
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|Tue
|Yeah
|8
|dentist
|Jan 9
|need info
|3
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|Jan 4
|rainy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC