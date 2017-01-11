Mid Ohio Valley Players Players prep ...

Mid Ohio Valley Players Players prep - The Man from Earth'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

When the middle-aged history professor unexpectedly resigns from the university where he teaches, his friends come looking for an explanation. What they are told is something unbelievable: John is immortal and it is time for him to move on before his secret is discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marry youman 6 hr Wvinfo 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 hr R Scott Mick 3,983
Justin Anderson, USMC Tue SPHSAlum 11
Brandjes murder trial Tue Yeah 8
dentist Jan 9 need info 3
How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre... Jan 6 Sassr 3
Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15) Jan 4 rainy 27
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC