Mid-Ohio Regional Airport unaffected by Greenbrier Valley action

A southeastern West Virginia airport has suspended service with ViaAir, but the situation is unrelated to flights in the Parkersburg area, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Manager Jeff McDougle said. "It is a dispute between Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport and ViaAir, and do not anticipate any impact to Via service at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport," ViaAir was approved in September to provide federally subsidized Essential Air Service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional and Greenbrier Valley Regional airports, as well as North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley.

