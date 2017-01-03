Message for new year
Lisa McCray, owner of NOE Office Equipment in downtown Parkersburg, has served on Downtown PKB's board of directors since 2015. Lisa also chairs Downtown PKB's promotions committee and helps our organization by volunteering her time, resources and ideas with us on bettering our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Huntington WV
|3,982
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|6 hr
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|22 hr
|Yeah
|8
|dentist
|Mon
|need info
|3
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|Jan 4
|rainy
|27
|Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg
|Jan 4
|Willie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC