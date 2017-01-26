Look Back: Franklin School moves into new, improved building
Photo provided by Jeff and Christy Little Shown in this 1890s photo are pupils of the second Franklin School to be built at the corner of Ninth and Juliana streets in Parkersburg. The previous school on that site was the first public school erected by the Wood County Board of Education.
