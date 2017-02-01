Light snow causes few problems across...

Light snow causes few problems across region

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Ice and snow caused schools to close and made travel tricky Monday morning, but no major problems were reported in Wood and Washington counties. In anticipation of a storm, the West Virginia Division of Highways District 3, headquartered in Parkersburg, had crews and trucks on standby this weekend throughout its seven-county service area, said Dave Burris, maintenance engineer for the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, USMC 6 hr Bicurious 45
News Donald E. Hale (Nov '07) 8 hr JPT 5
What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist... Tue rjp 2
Jenna Bryan ex stripper Jan 29 PA Bailes at MC 3
Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16) Jan 29 Tall and Slim Guy 5
Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel Jan 29 FJamesBrandjes 3
Brandjes murder trial Jan 29 FJamesBrandjes 11
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC