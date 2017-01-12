Lectures slated at Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History

Photo Provided Kendra Ward and Bob Bence will present "Appalachian Trail of Music" at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History. Photo Provided Joe and Cheryl Lycan will close out the 2017 Blennerhassett Winter Lecture Series with the program "Frontier Living with Daniel and Rebecca Boone" at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History.

