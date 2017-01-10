Lawmakers still want answers about private counsel in asphalt lawsuit
West Virginia's attorney general will represent the state in its lawsuit over the price of asphalt, a lawyer for the state Department of Transportation said today while being grilled by legislators. Under intense questioning about why the Transportation department initially filed its lawsuit last fall through the private Bailey & Glasser firm, attorney Mike Folio said the agency now has an official agreement with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office.
