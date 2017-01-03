Jury awards $10.5M in C8 case

A jury in U.S. District Court in Columbus deliberating punitive damages today awarded $10.5 million to Kenneth Vigneron, a plaintiff in a C8 contamination lawsuit against DuPont. The punitive damage award, the largest to date from a C8 jury, follows the $2 million in compensatory damages that jury awarded to Vigneron in December.

