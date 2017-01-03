Jury awards $10.5M in C8 case

Jury awards $10.5M in C8 case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A jury in U.S. District Court in Columbus deliberating punitive damages today awarded $10.5 million to Kenneth Vigneron, a plaintiff in a C8 contamination lawsuit against DuPont. The punitive damage award, the largest to date from a C8 jury, follows the $2 million in compensatory damages that jury awarded to Vigneron in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 23 min Wvstrong 3,962
How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre... 5 hr Sassr 3
Justin Anderson Thu SPHSALUM 14
dentist Wed usernameme 2
Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15) Wed rainy 27
News Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg Jan 4 Willie 1
Mo's storage units Jan 2 wth 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC