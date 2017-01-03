James Ingram

James Ingram

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Tyler Star News

James "Jim" Ingram, 76, of Sistersville, WV, died Monday, January 02, 2017, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born July 19, 1940 in Ritchie County, WV, a son of the late Fredrick and Delphia Hendrickson Ingram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 19 hr Well 3,956
Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15) Mon Holarz 25
Mo's storage units Mon wth 1
Mineral Wells Rest Area guy getting trucks to b... (Jun '14) Jan 1 Nancy25213 10
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Dec 31 Sums it up 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Dec 31 Sjm2007 49
Justin Anderson Dec 31 Devil Dog 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC