James Ingram
James "Jim" Ingram, 76, of Sistersville, WV, died Monday, January 02, 2017, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born July 19, 1940 in Ritchie County, WV, a son of the late Fredrick and Delphia Hendrickson Ingram.
