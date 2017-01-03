J.R. Carpenter chosen to lead Parkersburg City Council
City Council voted two returning members president and vice president and approved three appointments by Mayor Tom Joyce during council's organizational meeting Tuesday. Second-term Councilman J.R. Carpenter was the unanimous choice for president, while Councilman Mike Reynolds, entering his fourth term, got the nod for vice president.
