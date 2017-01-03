J.R. Carpenter chosen to lead Parkers...

J.R. Carpenter chosen to lead Parkersburg City Council

Tuesday Jan 3

City Council voted two returning members president and vice president and approved three appointments by Mayor Tom Joyce during council's organizational meeting Tuesday. Second-term Councilman J.R. Carpenter was the unanimous choice for president, while Councilman Mike Reynolds, entering his fourth term, got the nod for vice president.

