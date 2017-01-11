Investigation continues into Wood Cou...

Investigation continues into Wood County double murder

Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Wood County man is being held without bail after being charged with killing a husband and wife at a Mineral Wells residence Tuesday morning, police said. Jeff Sampson, 46, of Mineral Wells, allegedly opened fire on Shawn Michael Hardman, 43, and Brandy Lynn Hardman, 40, both of Waverly.

