History adds perspective to education

History adds perspective to education

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Now as we anticipate policy changes with the Trump administration in Washington and Republican control in the West Virginia Legislature, we need to remember changes that were made in the educational system 84 years ago when Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt and Governor H.G. Kump took office after 20 years of Republican control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr good deal 3,964
How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre... Fri Sassr 3
Justin Anderson Thu SPHSALUM 14
dentist Jan 4 usernameme 2
Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15) Jan 4 rainy 27
News Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg Jan 4 Willie 1
Mo's storage units Jan 2 wth 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC