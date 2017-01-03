Hamilton Middle begins school-based f...

Hamilton Middle begins school-based food pantry

Assistant Principal Kelley Ray said the idea began earlier this school year, but took shape in November with a school-wide food drive. Students and staff collected donations and sent home boxes of food to 10 area families before the winter break.

