Hamilton Middle begins school-based food pantry
Assistant Principal Kelley Ray said the idea began earlier this school year, but took shape in November with a school-wide food drive. Students and staff collected donations and sent home boxes of food to 10 area families before the winter break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Huntington WV
|3,982
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|14 hr
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|Tue
|Yeah
|8
|dentist
|Mon
|need info
|3
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|Jan 4
|rainy
|27
|Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg
|Jan 4
|Willie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC