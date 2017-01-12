For the Record

For the Record

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

* Steven Alan Nicholson, 61, 1706 Spring St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-offense DUI, was sentenced to 90 days home confinement and was assessed $335.25 in fines and court fees. * Sarah M. Lightner, 34, 604 32nd St., Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benjamin coffman 5 hr Ben 11
dentist 9 hr Hate welfare rats 4
Marshall polan 21 hr blue92 1
marry youman Wed Wvinfo 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed R Scott Mick 3,983
Justin Anderson, USMC Tue SPHSAlum 11
Brandjes murder trial Jan 10 Yeah 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC