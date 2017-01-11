Filling a Need: Hamilton Middle Schoo...

Filling a Need: Hamilton Middle School students deserve praise

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

See a need; fill it. That is a hard enough mission for most adults. But students at Hamilton Middle School are proving that, with a little help from the staff and a partnership with the Parkersburg Woman's Club, they can make a big difference for some local families in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marshall polan 53 min blue92 1
marry youman 11 hr Wvinfo 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr R Scott Mick 3,983
Justin Anderson, USMC Tue SPHSAlum 11
Brandjes murder trial Tue Yeah 8
dentist Jan 9 need info 3
How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre... Jan 6 Sassr 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC