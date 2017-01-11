Filling a Need: Hamilton Middle School students deserve praise
See a need; fill it. That is a hard enough mission for most adults. But students at Hamilton Middle School are proving that, with a little help from the staff and a partnership with the Parkersburg Woman's Club, they can make a big difference for some local families in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshall polan
|53 min
|blue92
|1
|marry youman
|11 hr
|Wvinfo
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Tue
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|Tue
|Yeah
|8
|dentist
|Jan 9
|need info
|3
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC