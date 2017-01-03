Dutch Ridge resident wins contest for oldest furnace
Photo Provided This is the old GM DELCO furnace at Mary Daniel's home that won the Grogg's Heating and Air Conditioning oldest furnace contest. The old inefficient unit was replaced with a modern York 95 percent efficient furnace.
