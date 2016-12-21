DuPont faces more legal liabilities for cleanups
DuPont's environmental headaches became a migraine at the end of last year as it lost one contamination lawsuit and confronted a new one. Late last month, the firm, which is awaiting completion of its merger with Dow Chemical, was ordered by an Ohio jury to pay $2 million to a man who claimed he developed testicular cancer from drinking water contaminated by a DuPont fluorochemical.
