DuPont faces more legal liabilities for cleanups

DuPont's environmental headaches became a migraine at the end of last year as it lost one contamination lawsuit and confronted a new one. Late last month, the firm, which is awaiting completion of its merger with Dow Chemical, was ordered by an Ohio jury to pay $2 million to a man who claimed he developed testicular cancer from drinking water contaminated by a DuPont fluorochemical.

