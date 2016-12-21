DuPont faces more legal liabilities f...

DuPont faces more legal liabilities for cleanups

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chemical and Engineering News

DuPont's environmental headaches became a migraine at the end of last year as it lost one contamination lawsuit and confronted a new one. Late last month, the firm, which is awaiting completion of its merger with Dow Chemical, was ordered by an Ohio jury to pay $2 million to a man who claimed he developed testicular cancer from drinking water contaminated by a DuPont fluorochemical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chemical and Engineering News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 9 hr Pizza Face 3,947
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Sat Sums it up 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Sat Sjm2007 49
Justin Anderson Sat Devil Dog 3
Gough Hazard Sat AnnaB 2
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Sat AnnaB 6
Pooh Bear Sat Whinnie 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC