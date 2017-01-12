Development officials rebrand Wood Co...

Development officials rebrand Wood County group

19 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

With different names they operate under, local development officials announced Wednesday the county economic development organization will now be known as Wood County Economic Development. The name came after there has been confusion as who organizations and businesses needed to deal with regarding businesses located to the area and who existing businesses needed to deal with in regard to local questions and inquiries.

Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

