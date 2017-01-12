David Nohe named Distinguished West V...

David Nohe named Distinguished West Virginian

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Evan Bevins From left, Pam Nohe; her husband, Wood County Assessor David Nohe; and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley pose for a photo Friday in the assessor's office. Photo by Evan Bevins Wood County Assessor David Nohe, left, laughs as he is surprised in his office Friday by friend and former state Delegate and Sen. Bob Ashley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Efaw (May '15) 17 hr zayne143 5
Farm house off 7th 17 hr zayne143 8
Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16) 18 hr zayne143 4
Jamie Richards at JAK Productions (Aug '12) 18 hr zayne143 41
Justin Anderson, USMC Fri Family 12
Nikki Bollinger (May '15) Fri zayne143 14
marry youman Fri zayne143 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC