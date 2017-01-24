Charitable organization gives its lar...

Charitable organization gives its largest-ever gift to help W.Va. flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Sisters Health Foundation, associated with the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Parkersburg, has given its largest-ever grant to help with West Virginia flood relief. The foundation's charitable works are meant to benefit residents of the area the hospital formerly served, so the money is aimed to help flood victims in Roane and Jackson counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kinky Neighbors 34 min Willie 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Well 3,986
n e 1 know Leonard Rhyne (Aug '11) 10 hr haaa 2
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) 19 hr Brian 12
Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel 23 hr Checking 1
Justin Anderson, USMC Sat PHSCLASSOF04 19
Todd Nutter (Jan '15) Jan 19 Kevin from Harris... 17
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC