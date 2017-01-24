Charitable organization gives its largest-ever gift to help W.Va. flood victims
Sisters Health Foundation, associated with the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Parkersburg, has given its largest-ever grant to help with West Virginia flood relief. The foundation's charitable works are meant to benefit residents of the area the hospital formerly served, so the money is aimed to help flood victims in Roane and Jackson counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kinky Neighbors
|34 min
|Willie
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Well
|3,986
|n e 1 know Leonard Rhyne (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|haaa
|2
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Brian
|12
|Bartender named Laura at Blennerhassett Hotel
|23 hr
|Checking
|1
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Sat
|PHSCLASSOF04
|19
|Todd Nutter (Jan '15)
|Jan 19
|Kevin from Harris...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC