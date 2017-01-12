Byrd exhibit coming to WJU

Byrd exhibit coming to WJU

The 100th birthday of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd happens this year, and a traveling exhibit commemorating Byrd's life and career is coming to Wheeling Jesuit University this month.

