Boys and Girls Club marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg presented educational activities and youth service projects Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Cyndi Auth, director of programs for the Boys and Girls Club, said the lessons Monday revolved around the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|7 hr
|Clueless
|17
|What does Jody Purkey know about being a magist...
|Mon
|Citizen
|1
|Jason E Riggs (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|friend
|5
|tiffany from backpage (Sep '15)
|Jan 15
|zayne143
|14
|Trash
|Jan 14
|Serious black
|1
|Jennifer Efaw (May '15)
|Jan 14
|zayne143
|5
|Farm house off 7th
|Jan 14
|zayne143
|8
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC