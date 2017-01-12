Body found in abandoned Parkersburg h...

Body found in abandoned Parkersburg house identified

In a press release Wednesday, Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin said the remains found in the house were those of Jeannie A. Barnhart, 36, from Morehead, Ky. Martin said the department's investigation revealed Barnhart came to Parkersburg from Kentucky in October 2016 and was staying at the Latrobe Street Mission for a period of time prior to being found at the vacant house.

