Body found in abandoned Parkersburg house identified
In a press release Wednesday, Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin said the remains found in the house were those of Jeannie A. Barnhart, 36, from Morehead, Ky. Martin said the department's investigation revealed Barnhart came to Parkersburg from Kentucky in October 2016 and was staying at the Latrobe Street Mission for a period of time prior to being found at the vacant house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dentist
|7 min
|Hate welfare rats
|4
|Marshall polan
|11 hr
|blue92
|1
|marry youman
|22 hr
|Wvinfo
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|R Scott Mick
|3,983
|Justin Anderson, USMC
|Tue
|SPHSAlum
|11
|Brandjes murder trial
|Tue
|Yeah
|8
|How late is the A-Z Adult Bookstore on 7th Stre...
|Jan 6
|Sassr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC