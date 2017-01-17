Blennerhassett Island effort gets boost from Chemours

Photo by Brett Dunlap Chemours Plant Manager Robert J. "Bob" Fehrenbacher, left, presents a check for $10,000 to Blennerhassett Island Foundation President Mark Lewis at the board's meeting Wednesday at the Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg. Photo by Brett Dunlap Chemours Plant Manager Robert J. "Bob" Fehrenbacher talks about the importance of Blennerhassett Island to the plant and the community as the company presents the Blennerhassett Island Foundation with a $10,000 check Wednesday.

