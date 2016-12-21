Baptist Temple of Parkersburg serves up New Year's Day Lunch

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Linda Staats, left, waits for Mike Stephens to dish out some meatballs Sunday at Baptist Temple in Parkersburg. Photo bya SJeffrey Saulton Judy Spears, left, and Carrie Spears, right, hand out desserts Sunday at Baptist Temple in Parkersburg during the church's annual New Year's Day Lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.