Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg
There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Tuesday, titled Bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:
United States Marshals arrested Christine Joy Martin, 30, on Friday at approximately7:30 p.m. at the Parkersburg Economy Inn on Seventh Street, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, no relation to the suspect. Martin is also suspected of robbing the 1 N Court St Peoples Bank on Dec. 27 and the Chase Bank at 920 East State Street on Dec. 29 in Athens according to the Athens News.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
Anyone know what she was on or any info on her? I use to go to school with her
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson
|1 hr
|ITK
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Larry Robinson
|3,957
|dentist
|15 hr
|usernameme
|2
|Samantha/Brooklyn from 77 strip club (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|rainy
|27
|Mo's storage units
|Jan 2
|wth
|1
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|Dec 31
|Sums it up
|2
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Dec 31
|Sjm2007
|49
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC